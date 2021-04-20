Live coverage: Apple unveils purple iPhone 12, AirTags at 'Spring Loaded' event

On Tuesday, Apple will host its first product event of the year, where it is widely expected to unveil new versions of the iPad.

Invites to the company's Spring Loaded event were sent to media last week, featuring a colorfully drawn take on the Apple logo.

The event will take place online from Apple's campus in Cupertino, California. The event starts at 1 p.m. ET. USA TODAY will provide live updates of the Apple event right here on this page. Apple will also stream the event from its website.

New iMacs: The multi-color desktop Macs are back

Remember those old-school Mac monitors in different colors? Apple is bringing them back. The iMac gets a big revamp in a variety of colors including red, blue, orange and yellow. They are also incredibly thin. Apple says the company's new M1 chip has made it easier to help shrink the size of the iMac. Apple also says the iMac is so quiet, it only registers up to 10 decibels of sound when running. The display has also increased to 24-inches from the standard 21.5-inch model.

New model of Apple TV 4K revealed

Apple introduced a new version of the company's Apple TV 4K streaming media player. It's adding an upgraded processing chip which will support HDR at a higher frame rate. The Apple TV also adds a really cool feature where you can use your iPhone to help color balance your TV's picture, to get a much more accurate view. The remote adds updates with a improved clickpad and a power button to control your TV set's power. It will be available for $179 for 32GB of storage, or $199 for 64 GB. It's available for pre-order April 30, and launches in May.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso confirmed

Tim Cook shifts gears to Apple TV+, focusing more on the programming than the software. The company confirmed Season 2 of the popular series Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis who travels to the UK to coach a professional soccer team. It launches July 23.

Apple unveils the AirTag

Can't find your keys? Apple introduces the AirTag, a gadget similar to a Tile that users can attach to items like a keychain, backpack, or even a stuffed animal. It's a small, silver disc with the Apple logo. It leverages the company's "Find My" tool so users can quickly find it. The software for AirTag uses precision finding to better assist you in finding a lost item. It costs $29, while a four-pack costs $99. Orders start Friday, and ship April 30.

The iPhone 12: Now in purple

There's news on the iPhone after all! Cook revealed the iPhone 12 will soon be available in purple. Pre-orders for the new color of iPhone launch on Friday, April 23. The phone will ship on April 30.

Apple podcasts to add subscriptions

Cook said Apple is planning a big update to its Podcasts app, including the option to subscribe to your favorite podcasts. Cook said the subscriptions would bring some additional potential benefits including ad-free listening.

Tim Cook touts Apple's environmental commitments

Apple CEO Tim Cook is starting off the event from Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif., where he touts the company's commitment to the environment. Cook said the company's operations are completely carbon neutral, with plans to go fully carbon neutral across every part of their business such as their supply chains by 2030.

The Apple Store is down ahead of spring event

No surprise, since they do this before every major product event, you cannot access the Apple Store. "Be right back. We're making updates to the online Apple store. Check back soon," reads a message currently on the Apple store.

Analyst: Expect 'modest price increases' on new iPads

In Apple's 2021 fiscal first quarter, when the company posted record revenue of $111.4 billion, iPad sales rose 13% to $8.4 billion. Despite that boost, iPads only accounted for less than 8% of sales during the quarter.

Focus at the event will likely be on new iPads. Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, expects new iPad Pro models that maintain the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes but include the Apple-designed and faster A14X chip.

"The higher end 12.9-inch is expected to have mini-LED display which will be a game changer around color performance, dimming capabilities, and high contrast capabilities for the consumer," he said in a recent note to investors. "We expect modest price increases on the iPad Pro models with consistent pricing on the iPad mini and next version of the low-cost iPad."

– Mike Snider

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple event live updates: Purple iPhone 12, AirTags, and more news