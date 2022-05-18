Apple's third-generation AirPods fall back to $150

Apple's third-generation AirPods are a big improvement over the previous model and only came out late last year. But you can now grab a pair at Amazon for just $150, a significant 16 percent ($29) off the regular price and only $10 higher than the cheapest deal we've seen to date.

Buy Apple 3rd-gen AirPods at Amazon - $150

Apple's latest earbuds garnered an Engadget review score of 88, and we noted that they were "better in nearly every way" than the 2nd-gen models. That's due in part to a new, more comfortable design that's a better fit for more people. Sound quality is equally improved thanks to the rich bass and overall clarity and you get an excellent 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case. And on top of improving performance, the H1 chip enables hands-free Siri, spatial audio support with head tracking and pairing with multiple Apple devices.

If you really have trouble with earphones fitting, the one-size-fits-all AirPods might not be right for you — for a more custom fit and noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro might be a better choice. Those are also on sale as well, luckily, for $197 or 21 percent off the regular price. Just remember that both models are really designed for Apple's ecosystem of devices, so Android users had best look elsewhere.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.