Apple's upgraded 2nd-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C are $50 off right now

Apple’s refreshed second-generation AirPods Pro are down to just $200 on Amazon in a discount almost as good as we saw during October’s Prime Day event. The deal cuts $50 off the normal price of $250. The second-generation AirPods Pro got an upgrade in September that brought improvements to durability and a USB-C port for charging the MagSafe case more conveniently, replacing the Lightning port. While the price could dip down even lower as Black Friday approaches, this is one of best deals we’ve seen as of late.

The upgraded second-generation AirPods Pro have an IP54 rating for better dust resistance than their predecessor. They also received new audio features with the release of iOS 17 that further improves upon the listening experience, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. The second-generation AirPods Pro get up to six hours of battery life, with up to 30 hours using the charging case. Even before the upgrade, we counted them among the best earbuds you can get today.

Apple also introduced lossless audio with Apple Vision Pro for the refreshed second-generation AirPods Pro, which buyers will get to appreciate once they finally have the headset in their hands. Otherwise, the AirPods Pro are a top choice for use with the Apple ecosystem of devices, with features like active noise cancellation and an impressive transparency mode. At $200 right now, they’re only $10 more than they were going for on Prime Day.

If you’re looking for something with fewer bells and whistles, Apple’s third-generation AirPods are discounted too. Right now, they’re just $150 on Amazon.

