Apple’s VR headset needs to be a hit — for itself and for the VR industry

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Apple's VR headset is its most important product in years

Apple (AAPL) will host its annual WWDC developers conference live from its Cupertino, California headquarters on June 6.

While there are certain to be plenty of announcements and demos, including our first looks at iOS 16, watchOS 9, and the latest version of macOS, the most anticipated product might not even make an appearance: Apple’s virtual and augmented reality platform.

Reportedly dubbed realityOS for reality operating system, the software would provide the foundation for Apple’s future VR and AR plans, not to mention give developers the opportunity to start building apps for the platform.

Apple has a lot riding on its VR and AR products. The platform would serve as the company’s first major product launch since it debuted the Apple Watch in 2015, and entry into Silicon Valley’s latest obsession: the metaverse. More importantly, though, it could finally give Apple the iPhone successor it’s been chasing for years.

But if the headset and its related software are flops out of the gate, it would deal a heavy blow to a broader VR industry looking toward Apple as the catalyst to launch the technology into the mainstream.

Tim Cook arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Apple CEO Tim Cook will have to oversee the successful launch of Apple's AR/VR headset. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

“AR needs Apple to succeed,” Loup Ventures’ managing partner Gene Munster told Yahoo Finance.

“It'd be a missed opportunity, because I think there is a lot that can be unlocked with AR longer term. But the risk is that [Apple] misfires and the industry just never gets going.”

Apple’s realityOS is the next major interface

There’s no guarantee that Apple will unveil realityOS at WWDC, but if the software or hardware is going to debut this year, there’s no better place than Apple’s largest showcase.

On Saturday, Vox’s Parker Ortolani spotted a trademark application for Apple’s suspected AR and VR operating system: realityOS. And while it wasn’t registered to Apple, there’s a possibility the company it is registered to, Realityo Systems LLC, is a shell company for the iPhone maker. Big firms often use companies to help hide their more secretive products.

Apple isn’t the only company pouring money into the AR/VR and the metaverse. Facebook parent Meta (FB) spent more than $10 billion on its own AR and VR effort in 2021 alone. The social networking giant hopes that by building out its own hardware and software for the metaverse, it will no longer have to abide by Apple’s App Store rules.

“This is a big deal,” Munster said. “That's why Facebook is spending so much money on Reality Labs because they know what's at stake. It's the next OS. It's the next interface, and they don't want to be held accountable to Apple.”

While Apple is clearly working on its own headset, it’s still unclear how exactly the company will market its device. According to Tuong Nguyen, senior principal analyst at Gartner, however, Apple’s headset will likely be a purpose-built device rather than an all-in-one product.

Think how the Apple Watch does a few things well, like tracking your workouts and tapping out quick messages, while the iPhone does, well, everything. Regardless of how Apple markets its headset and software, a solid launch will be paramount to ensuring Apple’s AR and VR efforts don’t completely fizzle.

“You only have one chance to get this right out of the gates and Cupertino is focused on this key product initiative,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance. “There is a lot of complexity with this next Apple product launch which ultimately will be [10 million to 15 million] units likely on the first product launch.”

The industry is counting on Apple

Whether we get Apple’s AR/VR headset at WWDC or sometime next year, the broader industry is counting on Apple’s offering to be a success.

“They're not going to want to admit this, but [Apple has] got to do the heavy lifting to get the industry off the ground,” Munster said.

According to research firm IDC, in 2021 the global market for AR and VR headsets grew 92.1% year-over-year to 11.2 million units.

That number, however, is nothing compared to, say, the global smartwatch market, which, according to Counterpoint Research, shipped 40 million units in Q4 2021 alone.

Meta Quest 2, all in one VR headset, touch controlers and case displayed at Costco, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Meta Quest 2, all in one VR headset, touch controlers and case displayed at Costco, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

An Apple-branded headset, however, could supercharge broader industry sales. Need proof? Look no further than the impact Apple’s presence had on smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbud sales.

As it stands, the AR and VR industry, not to mention the metaverse, are far from the massive successes investors and manufacturers have been talking up in product demos and presentations.

Even Epic Games VP and general manager of Unreal Engine Marc Petit told Yahoo Finance that consumers have already lost interest in the metaverse. Munster, meanwhile, says that consumers don’t want anything to do with the technology as it currently exists.

Apple, and its army of loyal developers, could change that, by providing truly impressive use cases for AR/VR headsets beyond playing a handful of games or watching movies on a faux 100-foot screen.

If the AR/VR and metaverse industries are ever going to reach their potential, Apple will need its headset and software to be a smash. And if the headset fails, then the metaverse may end up as nothing more than an unfulfilled promise.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico needs to build 800,000 housing units/yr to keep up with demand - study

    Mexico needs to invest nearly 4% of its gross domestic product annually to build 800,000 housing units a year over the coming two decades to keep up with demand, a study showed Wednesday. The study, which is in its first phase, is being funded by Colombian startup La Haus, a residential marketplace to buy and sell primarily new developments, and was previewed Tuesday at a real estate conference in Mexico City, where La Haus also operates. Demand for houses in Mexico is rising while the number of people living together is shrinking, Saiz said.

  • New York LaGuardia airport reveals $8 billion makeover

    New York officials on Wednesday celebrated the six-year $8 billion reconstruction of the city's long-derided LaGuardia airport with a brand new Delta Air Lines terminal. Delta's glittering 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Terminal C will begin flights on Saturday at nine of the 37 new gates. Delta, the largest carrier at LaGuardia, is flying 255 flights daily to 70 cities this summer.

  • Warner Bros chairman to step down, MGM studio chiefs to take over

    Emmerich, who has served as chairman of the studio since 2018, will be succeeded by MGM's Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the duo behind such acclaimed films as "Licorice Pizza" and "House of Gucci." The transition comes as Zaslav restructures the film studio around content verticals, in the mold of the Walt Disney Co, according to one of the sources.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Missiles Will Require Three Weeks of Training

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is trying to approve a sixth sanctions package targeting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but the debate is ongoing as Hungary is asking for additional changes. The measures include a partial Russian oil ban and removing Russia’s biggest bank from the SWIFT international payments system after striking a compromise with Hungary. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few Wee

  • Levi Sees Sales Reaching $10 Billion in New Set of Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Denim maker Levi Strauss & Co. is scaling up investment in its stores and website, as well as women’s apparel, to reach a sales target of $9 billion to $10 billion by 2027. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsBiden’s New Weapons for Ukrain

  • U.S. firms show first hints of impact of Fed's policy tightening, survey shows

    The economy in the majority of regions in the United States expanded at a modest or moderate growth pace from April through late May and there were signs that the Federal Reserve's actions to cool demand were beginning to be felt, a Fed report showed on Wednesday. The Fed raised its benchmark overnight lending rate by half a percentage point last month, to a target range of between 0.75% and 1%, and plans further increases of the same size at its next two meetings in June and July. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that policymakers will continue to ratchet up rates until inflation, running at more than three times the central bank's 2% target, comes down in a "clear and convincing" way.

  • Epic Games VP: Metaverse interest is waning

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Epic Games Vice President Marc Petit's take on the metaverse, the timeline of virtual reality development, and how companies like Meta and Apple are working on new technology.

  • Walmart shareholder proposal on abortion ban impact fails

    A proposal made by an activist shareholder and opposed by Walmart Inc management asking the retailer to produce a report assessing the impact on its employees if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights was voted down on Wednesday at its annual general meeting. The proposal, made by Clean Yield Asset management on behalf of activist investor Julie Kalish, would have required Walmart's board by the end of the year to detail "any known and any potential risks and costs to the company caused by enacted or proposed state policies severely restricting reproductive rights" and any strategies it may pursue to address the issue. The vote at the meeting was held as corporate America deals with the possibility that the Supreme Court in the coming weeks will weaken or overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

  • Does your dog have a tag? Dog licenses now required to roam free on Orchid beaches

    Cost for the dog license is $50 annually; renewal is $20 for residents and non-residents.

  • Russian Yachts and Money Are Going Where US Influence Has Waned

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrey Melnichenko was in a bind. Squeezed by European sanctions targeting Russian billionaires, one of Russia’s richest men needed a safe jurisdiction to protect the businesses he’d built. He found it in the United Arab Emirates.Moscow-based coal producer SUEK and Zug, Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem, both founded by Melnichenko, are opening local trading units in the Gulf oil exporter, according to five people with knowledge of the matter. The 50-year-old resigned fro

  • Archegos Lawyer Argues Banks Knew How the ‘Game’ Is Played

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Archegos founder Bill Hwang and former chief financial officer Patrick Halligan offered a preview of their defense strategy, attacking the US government’s allegations that the two deceived Wall Street’s biggest banks and engaged in market manipulation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Amer

  • Microsoft launches compact Surface Laptop Go 2 for students and businesses

    Microsoft debuted its newest laptop on Wednesday, the Surface Laptop Go 2.

  • Lithium Stock Investing Series: How Is Lithium Mined?

    This lithium mining stock investing series kicks off with coverage of the types of lithium mining operations.

  • Bank Stocks Had a Big Week. They’re Not All JPMorgan.

    A piece of good news from JPMorgan could apply broadly to the banking sector, though there are challenges ahead for the stocks.

  • GM vs. Ford Stock: Both Are Down, but One Has Near-Term Upside

    Citi analyst Itay Michaeli cuts his price targets Ford and GM shares. But he believes Ford stock might be due for a pop because of upcoming catalysts.

  • New York subway shooting survivor sues gun manufacturer Glock

    A New York woman who was injured during the April 12 mass shooting aboard a New York City subway car has sued Glock Inc, arguing the gun manufacturer should have known its weapons could be purchased by people with criminal intent. Brooklyn resident Ilene Steur, 49, is seeking to have the Georgia-based company and its Austrian parent, Glock Ges.m.b.H, compensate her for physical injuries and emotional pain she suffered after she was shot on the northbound N train while on her way to work, according to the complaint. Her lawsuit comes after New York state in 2021 passed a law allowing people affected by gun violence to sue gunmakers for creating a "nuisance" that endangers public safety and health.

  • Disney stock inches higher after Deutsche Bank reiterates buy rating

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank's rating on Disney stock.

  • Binance Raises $500 Million Fund for Crypto Investments

    Investment capital continues to pour into the crypto space even as the prices of most cryptocurrencies are at half their highs. On Wednesday, Binance Labs, the investment arm of the crypto exchange Binance, announced it closed on a $500 million investment fund with capital from outside firms including DST Global Partners and Breyer Capital. Since 2018, Binance Labs has invested in about 100 startups including Axie Infinity, Polygon and Dune Analytics.

  • Beyond NRA: Other gun rights groups spend millions in Washington to influence laws

    The NRA is the best-known of the groups spending millions annually to lobby Congress on gun control, but there are other gun rights advocacy groups.

  • US Charges Ex-OpenSea Exec With NFT Insider Trading

    Department of Justice officials say it's the first time they've pursued an "insider trading" charge involving digital assets.