1

Apple's lower iPhone sales drive first profit miss since 2016

Stephen Nellis
·4 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday reported sales and profits that missed Wall Street expectations driven by weak iPhone sales after COVID lockdowns in China disrupted production of the company's biggest seller.

Shares of Apple fell 4% after publication of the results.

Amazon.com and Alphabet also fell about 4% after reporting results. All had gained during regular trade.

Apple sales fell 5% to $117.2 billion and were down in every part of the world in the quarter. Sales from each product category dropped, except for gains in services and iPads. Earnings per share were $1.88, Apple's first miss of Wall Street's profits expectations since 2016.

Analysts had expected sales of $121.1 billion and profits of $1.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters that the production disruptions that plagued Apple's key quarter were now over.

During its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, Apple faced a wave of challenges that left Wall Street expecting lower sales. Chief among those were supply chain pressures when COVID lockdowns at a production facility in Zhengzhou, China, slowed production of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices, both premium priced models that would traditionally help drive Apple's margins higher.

In an interview with Reuters, Cook said that production disruptions "lasted through most of December" but that "production is now back where we want it to be." Cook said the lockdowns in China created a dual challenge where both supply and demand were constrained, with greater China sales falling 7% to $23.9 billion.

"When things started to reopen in December (in China), we did see an increase in traffic to our stores as compared to November and an increase in demand as December rolled around," Cook told Reuters.

The strong U.S. dollar also hurt Apple, which derives more than half its sales from outside the Americas, but the effect was less than anticipated as the dollar eased from last year's highs. Apple had warned investors that such foreign-exchange issues would put a 10% on drag on sales but said on Thursday that the actual effect was 8%.

"I would point out that 8% is still a very severe headwind," Cook told Reuters. "I wouldn't want to underestimate that. We would have grown on a constant currency basis."

On top of supply chain problems for the iPhone, Wall Street analysts had expected iPhone sales to fall this year as part of a larger pattern in which the iPhone 14 family released last year sells more slowly after two straight years of strong sales of iPhone 12 and 13 models. Apple said iPhone sales were $65.8 billion, down 8% from the year before and below analyst estimates of $68.3 billion.

The company's services segment, which includes content businesses such as Apple TV+ and software business like the App Store, rose 6% to $20.8 billion in revenue, compared with analyst expectations of $20.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Cook told Reuters that the company now has a base of 2 billion active devices, up from 1.8 billion a year ago. The company now has 935 million paid subscriptions, up from 900 million the quarter before, and that services sales set a record in several markets, including China, he said.

Sales of the company's Mac computers, which had boomed during the wave of working from home during the pandemic, declined 29% year over year to $7.7 billion, compared with expectations of $9.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Apple executives had warned last year that Mac sales were likely to decline year over year because the previous year's results included a burst of sales associated with the release of new MacBook Pro computers with Apple's house-designed processors.

Sales of the iPad, which also saw a pandemic-related boost, grew 30% to $9.4 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $7.8 billion, according to Refinitiv data. The wearable and accessories segment, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods, fell 8% to $13.5 billion compared with analyst estimates of $15.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Cook told Reuters the iPad's strong performance stemmed from the launch of new models and the absence of supply constraints that had hindered sales of the device a year earlier.

Apple investors are waiting to see whether the company dives into new markets this year. Technology publication The Information has reported that Apple plans to launch a mixed-reality headset that could retail for around $3,000 this year and is also working on a more affordable follow-up device.

Apple is one of the few large technology firms that has not announced major layoffs, though its ranks never grew as rapidly as that of its peers. In late 2022 it said it had 164,000 employees, up less than 20% from its 2019 headcount. By contrast, other companies such as Meta Platforms Inc, which is laying off about 11,000 employees, had roughly doubled its headcount between 2019 and 2022.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet stock falls after hours following Q4 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how Alphabet stock is trading on the heels of earnings.

  • Apple Misses December-Quarter Sales, Earnings Targets

    Consumer electronics giant Apple missed Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for its fiscal first quarter, and shares fell.

  • Apple Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates. The Stock Is Falling Sharply.

    iPhone, Mac and wearables sales came in well short of expectations in the latest quarter, raising new questions about consumer demand in a weakening economy.

  • Apple’s record service revenue couldn’t make up for falling hardware sales

    Apple reports a dip in revenue growth for the first time since 2019.

  • Apple earnings fall short on underwhelming sales of iPhones and Macs

    Production issues in China seemed to impact Apple far more than expected in the holiday quarter, as the consumer-electronics giant delivered a miss for its iPhone category after the close of Thursday trading. Apple’s iPhone revenue fell to $65.8 billion in the fiscal first quarter from $71.6 billion a year before, whereas analysts tracked by FactSet were looking for $67.8 billion. The performance comes after Apple warned in November that its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shipments would be impacted by pandemic-fueled production constraints at a major Foxconn (TW:2354) facility in China.

  • Rivian Has More Bad News as It Cuts Costs

    Rivian can not catch a break. The electric vehicle manufacturer is letting go of 6% of its workforce to cut back on costs as the company failed to meet production goals. CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian's focus on efficiency needs to be a "core objective," according to an email that employees received and was viewed by CNBC.

  • Meta leads Nasdaq 100 gainers with more than 20% increase on the day

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in Meta stock following earnings that is buoying tech stocks and major indices.

  • Crypto exchange Kraken shuts Abu Dhabi office

    FTX's fall has also set the dominoes falling across the industry, with several major companies having filed for bankruptcy protection in recent months. Kraken's move was first reported by Bloomberg News. In December, Kraken also said it would cease operations in Japan, citing market conditions in the country and a weak crypto market globally.

  • Taiwan activates defenses in response to China incursions

    Taiwan's Defense Ministry says 20 Chinese aircraft crossed the central line in the Taiwan Strait that has been an unofficial buffer zone between the sides.

  • Eagles OL Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping felony charges, placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

    Sills, 25, is expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Declares Support for Trump if He’s the Nominee

    BRIAN SNYDERFormer Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, blaming the disgraced ex-president for costing the Republican Party the last three national elections while criticizing the GOP for swearing “fealty to Dear Leader” and peddling election denialism.However, that isn’t to say that the longtime Republican still won’t check the box next to Trump’s name if he happens to be the GOP nominee for president in 2024.Hogan, who is considering his own White House run,

  • Report: Dolphins part ways with OL coach Matt Applebaum

    He's the only offensive coach to go so far.

  • Apple Finally Gave Its Computers a Long-Needed Upgrade

    With the M2 chip, Apple has given us its most meaningful update in a very, very long time. The new MacBook Pro and Mac mini are nothing short of a triumph.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Nasdaq Flies; Meta Stock Rockets After Mark Zuckerberg 'Surprise'; Apple Earnings Miss

    The Dow Jones fell as the Nasdaq flew. Meta Platforms rocketed as Mark Zuckerberg shared a surprise. Apple earnings missed views.

  • Amazon Projects Lackluster Sales on Slower Cloud Unit Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. projected lackluster revenue in the current quarter, worrying investors that the company’s main e-commerce business has stalled and sales growth has slowed in the cloud computing division. The shares fell in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion Fortu

  • Apple's growth in services category is 'the positive takeaway' from earnings: Analyst

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to recap the top takeaways from Apple earnings, iPhone demand, and the tech giant's services revenue.

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NXP Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks’, we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will be given […]

  • Apple Sales Miss Estimates on Sluggish Economy, Supply Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reported a steeper sales decline in its holiday period than Wall Street feared, showing the toll of an economic slowdown and lingering supply snags.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortunePlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonRevenue in the

  • Starbucks misses quarterly sales estimates as China weakness weighs

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, as persistent weakness in the coffee chain's China business offset strong sales in the North American market. While China has largely abandoned its zero-COVID policy and began reopening in early December, customer traffic at Starbucks remained weak owing to widespread COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. That resulted in a 29% fall in China comparable sales for Starbucks in its first fiscal quarter ended Jan. 1, pulling total international comparable sales down 13%.

  • Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. lifted its full-year profit outlook after record PlayStation 5 console sales helped earnings beat estimates.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortunePlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonThe Tokyo-based group raised its PS5 sales foreca