Appleton alderperson Kristin Alfheim seeks bid in newly drawn Senate District 18

Appleton alderperson Kristin Alfheim launches her bid for Senate District 18 Feb. 29 at the Democratic Party of Outagamie County office.

APPLETON — With the enactment of new electoral maps, Appleton alderperson Kristin Alfheim is looking to be the first Democratic senator in the Fox Valley in over a decade.

Alfheim officially launched her bid for Senate District 18 Thursday morning at the Democratic Party of Outagamie County office with Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, and Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-Oshkosh, joining in support.

"We need to ensure that Wisconsin's next generation has a better state and world than what exists today," Alfheim said at her campaign kickoff. "That's what this campaign is about."

As a state senator, Alfheim said she would work toward investing in child care, strengthening Wisconsin's economy and protecting reproductive rights.

Elected to the Appleton Common Council in 2021, Alfheim said she will hold onto the seat throughout her Senate run but would step down as alderperson if she won.

Under Gov. Tony Evers' reshaped maps, Senate District 18 now covers the lakeshore communities of Oshkosh, Neenah, Menasha and Appleton.

No one else has announced a bid for the district. Potential legislative candidates have until June 1 to file nomination papers.

Gov. Tony Evers' new maps give Fox Valley a democratic edge

With new electoral maps which even out the playing field for Democrats and Republicans in the state legislature, the Fox Valley could get its first Democratic senator since Jessica King in 2012.

Wisconsin currently has 10 Democratic senators but the new maps bump up the number of Democratic-leaning Senate districts to 14.

This includes Senate District 18, which will be the sole Democratic-leaning Senate district in northeast Wisconsin.

Under the previous 2022 and 2011 maps, all Senate districts covering the Fox Valley held a Republican lean. But Evers' maps passed last week give Senate District 18 a 55% Democratic lean.

This is according to an analysis of the maps by Marquette University Lubar Center research fellow John Johnson, who compared Wisconsin's current maps to the new ones and determined its partisan lean based on Republican or Democratic vote share in the 2022 election.

Regardless of the new maps, Alfheim said she would run for the Appleton area's Senate district, but she's excited about her new chances.

"It's the most winnable district for Democrats (in northeast Wisconsin)," Alfheim said. "I'm excited about that. I'll take that five points."

Alfheim takes another shot at state Senate run

Alfheim ran in 2022 for Senate District 19, which previously covered the Appleton-Neenah area, against Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara.

Cabral-Guevara narrowly secured the district winning 53% of the vote against Alfheim.

That district leaned 52% Republican but with the newly drawn 18th district leaning Democratic, Alfheim could have a better chance at securing the Appleton-area district.

