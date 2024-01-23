Appleton East HS students take the lead during News Literacy Week
Goff grew up in the Bay Area, where he and the Lions will face the 49ers on Sunday for a shot at the NFC title. It doesn't get much more dramatic.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as one of the few VC's in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups, with its founders including Taaavet Hinrikus from Transferwise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the UK government in AI safety strategy. Now, Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses. As with its investments up to now, Plural's main focus will continue to be on early-stage startups rather than growth rounds, he added.
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
The Pittsburgh-based university known for its top tech and computer science programs said on Friday that the attack impacted up to 7,300 students, employees, contractors and other affiliates.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
If you've purchased from its major brands like Vans, North Face, Timberland, Dickies and more, you may have been impacted — but VF Corp still insists that the incident won't impact its financial performance.
The biggest news stories this morning: NASA loses then reestablishes contact with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter, That time France tried to make decimal time a thing, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now open.
With stocks at record highs, a slew of corporate earnings and a fresh reading on inflation will challenge the market rally.
As I write this, snow's gracing New York City — an increasingly rare treat thanks to our changing climate. After all, one of the promises of headsets like the Vision Pro is that they transport the wearer away from the stresses of everyday life to more optimistic realities -- at least for a spell. Brian went hands on with the Vision Pro this week.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.