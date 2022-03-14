An Appleton man accused of fatally shooting an Oshkosh man through a front door will stand trial this week

OSHKOSH - A 46-year-old Appleton man accused in the fatal shooting last year of a 29-year-old from Oshkosh will stand trial this week.

Erice Grady was charged in May with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the death of Deshaun Davis, who was shot and killed April 27 in the 900 block of Greenwood Court in Oshkosh.

Grady's trial is scheduled to begin Monday and last the rest of the week, according to court records. He would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the homicide charge.

Grady and his girlfriend, along with two other people, were at his girlfriend's home on Greenwood Court when Davis, who lived across the street, came to the door. Grady shot Davis through the door, according to a criminal complaint.

Grady left before police showed up but later told officers he didn't shoot Davis, claiming instead that he was upstairs showering when he heard a shot, the complaint says. He also claimed he only left to get rid of marijuana he had with him.

Two witnesses told police they saw Grady shoot Davis through the door, the complaint says. Grady's girlfriend claimed he had been acting paranoid for days before the shooting and had his gun nearby in case someone came to the home.

Police found 41 9mm rounds in Grady's car. A maintenance worker who came to the home to clean after the shooting told police he talked to Grady's girlfriend and she told him Davis owed Grady money for drugs, the complaint says.

