Appleton man arrested after leading Fond du Lac County law enforcement on pursuit

FOND DU LAC — A 32-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody after leading local law enforcement on a pursuit through Fond du Lac and the surrounding area Dec. 14.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at about 12:42 a.m. northbound on Interstate 41 in town of Fond du Lac when the vehicle exited onto Johnson Street and increased speed.

The initial pursuit lasted a little more than a mile, during which the deputy was able to get a license plate and vehicle description before terminating the pursuit because of unsafe speeds.

City of Fond du Lac Police Department then located the vehicle again near the intersection of Military Road and Rolling Meadows Drive. Officers initiated a pursuit, which was again terminated for unsafe speeds.

The Village of North Fond du Lac Police Department found the vehicle driving east on Winnebago Street, and that pursuit lasted about 1 mile.

Following the third pursuit, the vehicle struck a tire deflation device the Fond du Lac Police Department had set up and continued unpursued until law enforcement found the vehicle and driver at the dead end of Hickory and Montana streets.

The driver, according to a news release from the sheriff's office, cooperated with officers and was taken into custody without incident.

As a convicted felon currently out on bond conditions for felony charges in Fond du Lac County and misdemeanor bond conditions in Outagamie County, the man was arrested on suspicion of knowingly fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia with a repeater enhancement, possession of narcotic drugs with a repeater enhancement, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, and operating with a revoked license.

No injuries resulted from the incident, but a civilian vehicle and Fond du Lac Police Department squad car also struck the tire deflation devices. No other property damage was reported. The suspect's name was not released.

Wisconsin State Patrol and City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue also assisted in the incident.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Appleton man arrested after Fond du Lac area police pursuit