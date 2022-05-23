Appleton man arrested after St. Bernadette Parish standoff told police he never wanted to hurt anyone, court documents say

APPLETON - The man arrested after a standoff with police Thursday claimed he never intended to hurt anyone, but "wanted people to understand his story and what he was going through," according to recently filed court documents..

James Cooper, 33, of Appleton, appeared in court Monday afternoon and was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a person adjudicated delinquent. Outagamie County Court Commissioner Brian Figy set Cooper's bail at $125,000.

Cooper was in police custody by about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, more than two hours after police got reports of a man with a gun inside a building at 1213 S. Matthias St., the St. Bernadette Parish campus, the Appleton Police Department said.

Cooper aimed a loaded gun at a person inside the building, then aimed it at himself before going to the roof, police said. Cooper fired two shots in the air, but nobody was injured.

A police officer at the scene "heard a loud gunshot" from the roof of the church, but couldn't see Cooper on the roof, the criminal complaint says. Multiple people in the building attempted to leave, but were told by police to stay inside.

Multiple officers eventually got into a position where they "could see (Cooper) crouched on the south side of the roof peak," with "what appeared to be a subcompact dark colored handgun in (his) right hand and a phone in (his) left hand."

"James was holding the gun to his right temple while talking to someone on the phone," the complaint says.

Police negotiated with Cooper and eventually convinced him to come down from the roof of the church, the complaint says. Cooper was cooperative with police when he was taken into custody.

Appleton police respond to 'active incident' at St. Bernadette Parish Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Appleton, Wis.

The situation began when Cooper was told he was going to be asked to leave Iris Place, a building on the church's campus that "provides a safe and welcoming environment that offers an opportunity for individuals experiencing emotional distress or crisis to grow and change," according to the facility's website.

Cooper started "yelling and screaming," then went to his room and began to open doors and drawers, the complaint says. He returned with a gray shirt in his hands.

"(Cooper) unraveled the gray shirt and pulled out a tan handgun, throwing the shirt to the ground," the complaint says. He aimed the weapon at himself, then at a staff member.

That staff member appeared in court Monday afternoon and briefly described the incident before urging Figy not to release Cooper.

"I am in fear for my life," the staff member said.

Cooper, after his arrest, told police "he wanted to be at the jail (and) did not want to go to the hospital or a mental institution," claiming he would "fight, injure and possibly kill anyone he could in order to not be placed at either a hospital or institution."

He also described the confrontation with staff members at Iris Place, indicating he "fired a round into the air while he was on the ground, climbed onto the roof and fired another round into the air," the complaint says.

"(Cooper) stated he fired because he wanted law enforcement to respond as he wanted people to understand his story and what he was going through," the complaint says. Cooper "stated he had not wanted to hurt anyone."

He claimed he pointed his gun at the staff member because "he just wanted someone to hear him out," the complaint says.

