Appleton man charged with attempted homicide in fight that injured another man

APPLETON - An Appleton man, 61-year-old Michael W. Miller, was charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court.

Appleton police arrested Miller on Sunday after receiving a report at about 2:30 p.m. of a fight involving a weapon on the 1100 block of West College Avenue.

Officers found a 54-year-old Appleton man with a neck injury "consistent with the use of an edged weapon" and stabilized him before he was taken to a hospital.

Police found Miller a short distance from the scene and arrested him. They determined the two men knew each other before the incident took place, but didn't release any other details of the investigation.

Miller's bond was set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton man charged with attempted homicide in College Avenue fight