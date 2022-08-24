Appleton man charged with drug dealing in connection with 2 overdose deaths

APPLETON – A 58-year-old Appleton man has been charged with manufacturing, distributing or delivering cocaine and fentanyl in connection with two overdose deaths in Grand Chute on Sunday.

Gregory G. Clowers made his initial appearance in Outagamie County Circuit Court Wednesday. He's being held at the Outagamie County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, an officer from the Grand Chute Police Department was driving by the Rodeway Inn, 210 N. Westhill Blvd., when he saw a male laying on his back next to a white work van with ladders on the roof. The officer then noticed a person waving to get his attention, indicating that the male needed help.

The officer started CPR on the male, who didn't have a pulse. Other Grand Chute police officers arrived and administered Naxalone and an AED to the victim. Officers didn't see any sign of trauma or items near the male that indicated what happened to him.

The Grand Chute Fire Department arrived and police noticed a second male laying in the passenger seat of the van under a blanket or jacket. The second victim also showed no signs of breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted on the second male and both males were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Officers searched the van for signs of drug use, but didn't see any. They did find "a large amount of beer cans."

The witness who waved her arms to get the attention of the first officer told police she went outside to have a cigarette and get something to eat when she spotted the first male laying on the ground. She said she was about to get someone to call 911 when she saw the officer drive by.

Police then watched surveillance video from the hotel and asked front-desk workers to share the list of guest names.

Officers began checking hotel rooms with a key found in the wallet of the first victim to see if there were any other people in need of medical attention. It worked for one room, but police found no signs that anyone was staying there.

Story continues

A short while later, another person in the hotel directed police to a different room that was "involved with the white work van." Inside that room, police found "multiple males," who they brought out into the hallway. One male was "snoring" on the bed, and police couldn't wake him. At one point, he appeared to be gagging.

Police spoke with the males in the hallway. One of the males began to vomit. He and the male who was sleeping were both transported to a hospital.

At the hospital, life-saving measures were continued on the two victims found in the parking lot, but were unsuccessful. The first victim, who was laying outside the van, was pronounced dead at 3:51 a.m., and the second victim, who was inside the van, was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m.

Police found a bag of a white powdery substance in each of the victims' wallets. The bag that had been in the first victim's possession tested positive for fentanyl. It was in a corner baggie within a larger bag, which in total weighed 13.1 grams. The bag in the second victim's possession tested positive for cocaine and weighed 5.4 grams.

Officers reviewing surveillance video from the hotel saw two hand-to-hand drug exchanges in the hotel parking lot between two males and a man they identified as Clowers. A short while later, another male left the hotel, went to the van and appeared unable to wake the driver. The male then went back into the hotel and later came back with additional people, who dragged two males from the vehicle back to the hotel.

An officer took one of the males from the hotel room to the Grand Chute Police Department.

During an interview, the male told a detective that the group of males in the hotel room all knew each other. He said he and one of the other males were brothers, but were not related to the others.

The male in custody said his brother had gone to the van to check on four individuals who left in the van earlier to get alcohol. He said his brother had been scared when he saw the others unconscious, so he returned to the hotel room to get help. The group then took two men out of the van, thinking "they might be able to warm up and be okay." The other two already had cold skin. The male in custody said they tried calling an emergency number for help but "didn’t know the code and couldn’t figure out how to call for help."

Police then spoke with the brother, who stated that the group of four had left to get beer earlier in the night. He said he first went to check on them around 9 p.m., then returned around 2 a.m., when they found the first victim already laying on the ground and the other three passed out inside the van but sitting upright. The brother said the two people they brought in the hotel were unconscious but "seemed to be fighting for survival," while the other two showed no signs of vitals.

The male who had vomited in the hallway was one of the four from the van. In an interview with police, he said he began drinking beers at the van with the two victims and the male who police found asleep in the hotel room. He told police he started drinking around 6 p.m. and had 12 cans of Modelo. When police asked about drug use, the male said he had only drank alcohol, but the other three in the van smoked something. He said while he was drinking in the van, he was looking at his phone and did not see who the other males got drugs from. He told police the other males had a clear plastic baggie with a rock-like white substance, which they each crushed up and snorted.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, police interviewed the male who they had found asleep in the hotel room with the help of a translator. The male was still at the hospital, but was now conscious. He said the group of four had driven to a gas station to buy two 12-packs of Modelo, which they were drinking in the Rodeway Inn parking lot when a man in a wheelchair had approached the van and offered to sell them drugs. The male in the hospital said no one had reached out to the dealer, and it was the first time they had purchased drugs at the hotel. He said that all four of the males in the van used drugs from the dealer. He told police the next thing he remembered after using the drugs was waking up in the hospital.

That afternoon, police in an unmarked vehicle arrested Clowers, who was leaving from Woodman's grocery store and headed east of N. Westhill Boulevard in his wheelchair.

During a search of Clowers' wheelchair, police located a "glass cylinder smoking device" known for being commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.

In an interview, Clowers admitted to dealing what he believed was powder cocaine to two males at the Rodeway Inn.

Officers finished interviewing Clowers shortly before 3:15 p.m. and transported him to the Outagamie County Jail.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton man charged with drug dealing after 2 overdose deaths