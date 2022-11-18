Appleton man convicted of homicide by OWI after passenger in his SUV died in I-41 crash in Lawrence

GREEN BAY - An Appleton man was convicted Thursday of homicide by drunken driving in connection with an April 2020 rollover crash that killed a woman who was a passenger in his sport-utility vehicle and injured three other passengers.

Terral D. Wallace, now 30, also was convicted of two felony counts of causing injury by driving while intoxicated. He had pleaded no contest to the charges.

Brown County Circuit Judge Marc Hammer convicted Wallace of three charges. The judge dismissed three felony charges of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a passenger at or younger than age 16, and a felony count of homicide involving a vehicle when his blood-alcohol level exceeded a limit set by a court after a previous offense.

Hobart-Lawrence Police on the day of the crash said Wallace admitted driving after having consumed multiple alcoholic beverages. He had been headed north on Interstate 41 near the Schuering Road interchange in Lawrence about 6 a.m. April 26, 2020, when he lost control of the vehicle. A witness said it rolled seven times after leaving the highway.

A preliminary breath test four hours after the crash showed Wallace's blood-alcohol content was 0.069%, prosecutors said. The legal limit for drivers is 0.08%.

Wallace told police he was driving because he was the "most sober" of the group in the SUV.

A date for sentencing has not been sent.

