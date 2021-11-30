Appleton man receives 13-year sentence in federal prison for child enticement

APPLETON – A 36-year-old Appleton man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for seeking to entice a child to have sexual intercourse.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Neil Frank, of Appleton, received his sentence on Monday.

In May 2020, Frank began communicating with a 15-year-old child living in Appleton through a popular social media site, requesting graphic digital images and expressing his desire to have sex with the teen, the news release said.

On May 18, 2020, Frank drove to an apartment complex where he believed the child lived, where he was arrested by an undercover police officer from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

According to the news release, Frank was a registered sex offender in Wisconsin at the time of his arrest, from a prior conviction for attempted possession of child pornography in Outagamie County in 2012.

Following Frank's release from prison, he will spend five years on supervised release and continue to be required to register as a sex offender, the news release said.

According to the news release, the case was investigated by the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, with assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was brought to court as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is an initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

