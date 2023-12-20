Appleton man sentenced to prison for attempted murder in 2022 Fond du Lac stabbing

FOND DU LAC – An Appleton man who stabbed a Fond du Lac man outside a city bar in 2022 was sentenced Tuesday to 19 years in prison, according to a release from the Fond du Lac District Attorney's Office.

Vickendrika M. Jones, 32, will also have to serve 20 years of extended supervision, according to the release.

In August, Jones was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after entering a no-contest plea earlier that month. Jones was charged with stabbing a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man outside the Press Box, 251 Forest Ave., at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6, 2022.

The maximum sentence that could have been imposed was 40 years of initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim and his girlfriend were leaving the bar when the victim got into an argument with Jones. Though witnesses gave conflicting statements about who instigated it, the man and his girlfriend soon continued to their car. The victim said he didn’t feel well and realized he’d been stabbed. His girlfriend drove him to a hospital where doctors found three stab wounds.

The surgeon indicated the victim would likely have died if not for the surgical procedure, the district attorney's office said.

In the release, District Attorney Eric Toney who prosecuted the case stated that, “The actions of this defendant stole the sense of security from our community and nearly cost a man his life. I hope Judge (Tricia) Walker’s sentence helps restore that sense of security and sends a clear message that violence in our community is not tolerated by the justice system.”

Jones has a criminal history in Arkansas, starting in 2010 with a prison sentence for residential burglary and numerous additional criminal cases in Arkansas, according to the release.

Jones began accumulating criminal cases in Fond du Lac County in 2020 with approximately eight open cases between May of 2020 and October of 2021.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Appleton man sentenced to prison for attempted murder in 2022 Fond du Lac stabbing