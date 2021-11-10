Appleton police arrest man after disturbance with a knife in apartment

APPLETON – Police arrested a man Tuesday after authorities said he barricaded himself in another person’s apartment while armed with a knife.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to a disturbance at an apartment on Woodmere Court near Silvercrest Drive, according to Appleton police.

Appleton police officials said officers heard an active disturbance and went into the apartment. One resident got out, and a man who the resident didn’t know retreated further inside, armed with a knife.

More: Appleton police officer who shot Jimmie Sanders asks judge to dismiss family’s lawsuit

More: Appleton teen charged with sending threats, photo of gun that led to Neenah school lockdowns

Officers talked with the man for more than an hour before he came out and was arrested, according to Appleton police.

The man will be confined at Outagamie County Jail on multiple felony charges, including burglary while armed, suffocation or strangulation, false imprisonment, failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take into custody and probation violation, according to Appleton police.

Appleton police officials said no significant injuries were reported, but the man was taken to a local hospital for Outagamie County CRISIS services before going to jail.

Contact Jake Prinsen at jprinsen@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrinsenJake.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton police arrest man after disturbance in apartment with a knife