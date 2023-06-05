Appleton police use force 70 times in 2022, with most incidents occurring downtown

Appleton police respond to an incident at St. Bernadette Parish in 2022.

APPLETON - Appleton police used force on 70 people during 2022, including an Appleton man who was fatally shot by two officers during a welfare check in August.

Nearly 56% of the incidents occurred in the downtown district, and 44% happened between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. About 21% were preceded by a foot chase, and 9% involved suspects spitting on officers.

All of the uses of force were classified as justified and determined to be within policy guidelines, according to the Appleton Police Department's 2022 Use of Force Analysis.

The 70 people subjected to police force last year was marginally higher than the five-year average of 68.2 and 11% higher than the 10-year average of 62.8.

Appleton employs 114 police officers, and 46 of them (40%) used force during the year.

Of those officers, 21 were involved in a single incident, 11 were involved in two incidents, 10 were involved in three incidents, three were involved in four incidents and one was involved in seven incidents.

Police Chief Polly Olson

Whenever an officer uses force five or more times in a year, Appleton police analyze those incidents collectively to identify any tendencies contributing to the use of force.

Police Chief Polly Olson said the additional review is good practice.

"God forbid, if we would have a situation where somebody does use excessive force and then we look back and find out that they've had a trend for a period of time where they were using force frequently and we never took a look at, I think that would be a failure on our part," Olson told The Post-Crescent.

What types of force did officers use?

Appleton police used decentralization in 74% of the incidents involving force. Decentralization is defined as directing a person to the ground in an effort to control their movements and stabilize them before handcuffing.

With a use of force technique, "the officer’s objective is to gain physical control," the 2022 report says. "Bringing an individual to the ground aids in that control."

The number of times a technique was used by police follows.

Decentralization: 52

Electronic control device (Taser): 14

Hand strikes: 11

Elbow strikes: 2

Vertical or ground stuns: 2

Knee strike: 1

Canine bite: 1

Deadly force: 1

The total exceeds 70 because in some incidents officers used multiple techniques to gain control of a person.

How often was force used in arrests?

Yearend statistics show Appleton officers used force in 62 of the 2,821 arrests they made last year. That computes to 2.2% of the arrests.

The percentage was higher than the five-year average of 1.9% and the 10-year average of 1.2%.

How many subjects were injured?

Of the 70 force incidents, 32 resulted in visible injuries and three resulted in claimed injuries.

The number of visible injuries exceeded the five-year average of 25 and the 10-year average of 23.

Appleton police said 10% of the force incidents required medical treatment at a hospital but none required the subject to be medically admitted for treatment.

Most of the injuries were lacerations, abrasions or puncture wounds from the probes of electronic control devices. The noteworthy exception was the fatal gunshot wounds suffered by the Appleton man.

How many Appleton officers were injured?

Officers suffered 19 injuries during the incidents involving force. That was significantly higher than the seven reported in 2021 but was similar to the five-year and 10-year averages.

Of the 19 injuries, 12 were classified as visual and seven were classified as claimed.

"The majority of injuries were minimal," the report says. "Four officers received first aid for minor injuries sustained during uses of force. Two officer required medical clearance."

How many times were Appleton police assaulted?

The majority of people who interacted with Appleton police were compliant and respectful, the report says, but 11 incidents escalated to an assault of an officer.

The 11 assault and battery incidents charged by the district attorney's office was the highest since 2017.

"Not included in these numbers are incidents where an officer was injured and charges were not filed," the report says. "Also not included are the high volume of instances officers were verbally threatened by a subject."

Why do Appleton police report uses of force?

Appleton police say they compile, assess and publicize their uses of force to promote transparency, ensure accountability and nurture community trust.

"Detailed use of force information tends to be difficult to find nationwide," the report says. "We feel this information is important to maintain trust within our community and provide our trainers with 'real-world' statistics to ensure our skill- and scenario-based trainings meet the needs of our officers."

