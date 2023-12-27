Appleton police identify victim in Christmas Eve homicide investigation

APPLETON — The victim of a Christmas Eve shooting in downtown Appleton was identified by police on Wednesday as 22-year-old Elijah D. Dodson of Milwaukee.

The homicide took place just after 2 a.m. Dec. 24 on the 100 block of South Walnut Street in Appleton.

Police found Dodson injured and rendered medical aid. He was taken to an area hospital, but died of his injuries, the Appleton Police Department reported Sunday morning.

The police department is still investigating the incident.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton police identify victim in Christmas Eve homicide