Appleton police investigate Christmas Eve shooting that left one man dead

APPLETON — City police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot early morning on Christmas Eve.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the 100 block of South Walnut Street in Appleton to a report of gunshots. They found the man injured and rendered medical aid. He was taken to an area hospital, but died of his injuries, the department reported Sunday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation, and the man's identity was not immediately available. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the department at 920-832-5540, or report a tip via email to APDTips@appleton.org.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

