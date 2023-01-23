Appleton police investigate Sunday night shooting, man in critical condition

APPLETON – A 56-year-old Appleton man suffered a gunshot wound Sunday night in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive on the city's east side.

The man sustained serious injuries and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, according to a news release from Appleton police.

Officers responded to Briarcliff Drive shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the street. Medical aid was provided by the responding officers before the man was taken to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and said they will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

"No one is in custody at this time," Lt. Meghan Cash told The Post-Crescent. "They've been working all morning on shoring up some things with the case. That's all we have at this point for the public."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Appleton police Investigator Dustin Yule at 920-832-5500.

