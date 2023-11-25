Appleton police investigating early morning downtown shooting, one injured

One person was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting on West College Avenue, according to Appleton police.

A single gunshot was fired just as police arrived at a "large physical disturbance" in the 500 block of West College Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a police statement.

Police did not find the shooter among the people fleeing but did find one person who had non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to a hospital.

A single shell casing was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Appleton police at 920-832-5540 or report a tip on the department's website or via email at APDTips@appleton.org.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Appleton police investigating early morning downtown shooting