Appleton police say promoter arranged for seminude dancer to appear at OB's Brau Haus

OB's Brau Haus at 523 W. College Ave. in Appleton is under scrutiny after a promoter was convicted for providing escort services without a license at the business.

APPLETON – When representatives of OB’s Brau Haus were questioned about having seminude entertainers on the premises during a Dec. 16 ugly sweater party, owner Christopher Nelis and his attorney insisted they had no foreknowledge of the incident.

The same can't be said of the promoter involved.

Police records show the promoter, identified as Ronald Humphrey and whose nicknames are Lump Gee, Lump G or Lumpie Gee, arranged to have a woman work in the VIP room at a party titled "Music Off Brown Presents Ugly Sweater Party," which was co-hosted by Humphrey at OB’s Brau Haus, 523 W. College Ave.

In videos viewed by police, the woman is dressed in a one-piece black thong outfit. She pushes her buttocks against Humphrey, gyrates her genitals in front of his face and gives him a lap dance. Humphrey slaps her buttocks several times.

Police cited Humphrey, 44, of Milwaukee for providing escort services without a license, a noncriminal offense. He was found guilty April 12 in Outagamie County Circuit Court and was fined $2,667.50.

The woman was not cited by police. The Post-Crescent is choosing not to identify her in this story.

Details come to light through open records request

The Post Crescent obtained the police report about the Dec. 16 incident through an open records request after Appleton police initially declined to release it when asked on May 10.

Police became aware of the incident through an anonymous tip and video on Feb. 23. Investigators found additional videos of the incident on social media.

The police report describes in detail one video showing the interaction between the woman and Humphrey. It also says Humphrey can been seen openly smoking inside the VIP area of the bar.

Dancer says she never received agreed-upon payment

The woman told police Humphrey asked her to do the lap dance as part of a promotion, but she never received the agreed-upon payment. She provided police with text messages between Humphrey and her showing she was asked to perform in a seminude state for money at OB's Brau Haus.

Humphrey initiated the conversation, asking the woman if she knew anyone who wanted to work the VIP room and get tips. The woman said she needed money and was interested. "Like bottle service?" she asked.

"Like dance but not nude," Humphrey responded. "Come get a bag baby."

"A bag" refers to money.

The woman answered, "Well obviously I do it all already lol nude not nude bartending cocktail waitressing bottle service hype girl etc etc."

She asked what she should wear and when to show up.

"You have to be specific (smile emoji)," she wrote. "My ass will show up in my stripper attire."

"Plz wear dat," Humphrey replied. "U just don't have to take it off. Make em want to throw that money baby."

Humphrey instructed the woman to post a sexy picture and tell attendees to catch up with her in the VIP room.

OB's Brau Haus is responsible for violation on its premises

A violation for having nude or seminude entertainers on the premises carries an assessment of 150 demerit points against OB's alcohol license.

Appleton's municipal code calls for the suspension of a license for 10 to 90 days when demerit points total between 150 and 199 within a two-year period.

No complaint has been filed against the business, but that could come at a later date.

During an appearance before the city's Safety and Licensing Committee, Nelis and his attorney said they had no reason to believe that Humphrey and the woman would misbehave that night.

Nelis said Humphrey has been banned from OB's for life.

"I explained explicitly that it is not allowed," Nelis told the committee. "We are not that type of establishment. Our motto is 'Classy, not trashy,' and we do not allow for that type of behavior."

