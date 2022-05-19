Appleton police respond to the area of St. Bernadette Parish on Thursday in Appleton.

APPLETON - Appleton police took an armed man into custody Thursday afternoon after a two-hour standoff as the man was on the roof of the St. Bernadette Parish building, 2331 E. Lourdes Drive, on Appleton's east side.

Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson said the department got a call at about 10:15 a.m. that a subject with a weapon was inside the St. Bernadette building. At some point, the subject pointed a gun at someone inside the church and later went on top of the roof.

While on the roof, the man fired two shots into the air, Olson said.

At about 12:45 p.m., police said they had taken the man into custody peacefully. Olson said the APD was familiar with the man.

"Officers actually established a dialogue with him early on in the time that he was up on the roof," Olson said.

She said police didn't immediately know if the suspect had a connection with the church.

Olson said there were people inside the building, which is also the home of the Thompson Center on Lourdes and the Richardson Scho, but didn't immediately know how many people.

The department posted on social media that officers are "dealing with an active incident" near the 1200 block of S. Matthias Street. It urged people to stay away from the area.

Johnston Elementary School and Appleton East High School, which are in the neighborhood, were locked down at about 10:30 a.m. The lockdown at East was lifted for a brief time but reimposed at about 11:40 a.m.

Both lockdowns, as well as a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood, were lifted after the man was taken into custody.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton police talk down armed man from St. Bernadette Parish roof