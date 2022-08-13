Appleton police shoot, kill armed male during domestic disturbance response

APPLETON - Appleton police shot and killed an armed male while responding to a domestic disturbance call Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said Saturday.

Police responded to the call at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue at about 7:22 p.m. Officers confronted a male who had a handgun and attempted negotiations with him.

Officers later shot him, according to a DCI statement, though the statement didn't have any other details about what led to the shooting or what happened during the incident.

The male was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The DCI statement said a firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident.

The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, the DCI said.

The DCI is leading the investigation, assisted by the Department of Justice's Office of Crime Victim Services, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office. The DCI will give the results of the investigation to the Outagamie County district attorney.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, residents in the area were alerted to stay inside. They got another alert about 20 minutes later, saying the incident had been resolved.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton police shoot, kill armed male at domestic disturbance call