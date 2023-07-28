Appleton police will stop motorcyclists for speeding, reckles driving but must weigh risk of pursuit

Appleton police have a policy to minimize the potential for pursuit-related crashes.

Reader question: Why do Appleton police no longer stop motorcyclists for speeding and recklessly weaving through traffic? A motorcyclist flew past an officer on College Avenue, and the officer never pursued him.

Answer: I don't know the circumstances of the interaction you witnessed, but I reached out to Lt. Meghan Cash for an explanation of how Appleton police handle traffic violations by motorcyclists.

Cash assured me that officers do enforce traffic laws concerning speeding and reckless driving by motorcyclists. She also acknowledged the challenges involved.

"We do recognize an increased number of individuals operating motorcycles attempt to flee and fail to yield when officers engage in traffic enforcement," Cash said. "Officers will initiate an investigation into felony eluding and will make referrals to the district attorney's office should they develop probable cause and identify the owner or operator of the motorcycle."

Appleton police have an 883-page policy manual that guides their decisions and actions. Policy 307 concerns vehicle pursuits.

"Vehicle pursuits expose innocent citizens, law enforcement officers and fleeing violators to the risk of serious injury or death," the policy says. "The primary purpose of this policy is to provide officers with guidance in balancing the safety of the public and themselves against law enforcement's duty to apprehend violators of the law."

More: Appleton police use force 70 times in 2022, with most incidents occurring downtown

Watchdog Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

The policy is written to minimize the potential for pursuit-related crashes. "Officers must not forget that the immediate apprehension of a suspect is generally not more important than the safety of the public and pursuing officers," it says.

"In recognizing the risk to public safety created by vehicle pursuits," the policy continues, "no officer or supervisor shall be criticized or disciplined for deciding not to engage in a vehicle pursuit due to the risk involved."

Story continues

Policy 307.3.1 states that officers may initiate a pursuit if any of the following situations are present:

(a) The subject has committed, is attempting to commit, or is threatening to commit a crime which involves an action that an officer reasonably believes resulted in or could have resulted in death or great bodily harm to a person or persons. A few examples include, but are not limited to:

Homicide or attempted homicide. Robbery where the suspect displays a weapon. An aggravated or substantial battery involving a weapon. Kidnapping. An occupant of the vehicle has a warrant fitting the criteria above.

(b) The subject, if allowed to escape, poses a significant threat of great bodily harm or death to a person or persons.

(c) When an officer observes the operation of a motor vehicle, prior to the initiation of a pursuit, and evaluates that the continued operation of this vehicle would cause great bodily harm and/or immediate risk to public safety.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see The Post-Crescent's special offers at postcrescent.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton police will stop motorcyclists but must weigh risk of pursuit