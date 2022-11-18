Appleton police say trial of automated license-plate readers has helped solve crimes; Neenah already leases them

An automated license plate reader records images from its location on South Memorial Drive in Appleton.

Reader question: I see more and more cameras along Appleton streets. Do police use them to catch speeders, or do they have some other use? How many cameras does the city have?

Answer: The cameras you are seeing around the city are automated license-plate readers that were manufactured and installed by Flock Safety. They take photographs of the rear of all vehicles that pass by, and the recorded images can be used by police to help solve crimes.

Appleton police and Flock agreed to test 29 cameras in high-traffic areas throughout the city. Some have been active for months. Others will be installed soon.

"They have been incredibly successful for us during our testing phase," Police Chief Todd Thomas told me. "Several stolen vehicles have been recovered, serious violent crimes have been solved, and wanted people have been located and arrested."

The images captured by the solar-powered cameras are stored in a searchable database and kept for 30 days before they're deleted. Police investigating a crime can search the database by license plate number; by make, model or color of vehicle; or by an identifying feature like a bumper sticker.

"If we're looking for a car with this license plate or this make and model of a car for a crime," Thomas said, "we can search the database and at least find out where the car was, what direction it's headed and things like that."

Thomas said the cameras don't record video, don't photograph drivers, don't employ facial recognition and don't detect speed. It's illegal to use cameras to enforce speed limits in Wisconsin.

At the end of the trial period, Appleton police must decide whether to keep and lease the cameras from Flock and if so, how many. No money for the cameras was included in the 2023 police budget, but the department does have $11,000 available from a federal grant that could be used. One Flock camera can cost $2,500 per year, plus a one-time $250 setup.

"If it's decided that we're going to want to keep all the cameras, then that's going to have to be a budget discussion with the mayor and approval of city council," Thomas said.

Appleton police will test 29 automated license plate readers.

Neenah police have six cameras and want to add more

Green Bay and Neenah are among the cities that already lease Flock cameras. Green Bay recently signed a three-year, $332,000 contract for 40 cameras.

Neenah has six cameras in use at a cost of $15,000 annually, plus $1,500 in setup costs. The total covers all hardware and software and provides access to every Flock camera database in the country.

Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson

"This means if a crime is committed in Neenah, we can track the suspect vehicle in any city that uses Flock cameras," Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson said, adding that many agencies between Green Bay and Milwaukee are starting to use the cameras.

In a typical month, the Neenah cameras record images of more than 1.3 million vehicles. The images have been used to identify shooting and burglary suspects and recover stolen cars.

Fox Crossing police recently investigated a burglary at a business where merchandise was stolen. The suspect vehicle was captured on video, but the license plate was covered.

"They entered the bumper stickers (on the car), and so when it came through our city, it alerted," Olson said. "We pulled it over, and all of the stolen property was in the vehicle. Without Flock cameras, that arrest would have not been possible."

Olson said Neenah police want all of the city's entrances and exits covered by Flock cameras within the next few years.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

