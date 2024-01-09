Appleton woman charged in federal court with producing child pornography

GREEN BAY – A 37-year-old Appleton woman is charged in federal court with producing child pornography.

Charlotta Belgum is accused of taking pornographic images of a child at a home in Appleton and messaging them to a man in Texas.

Belgum's preliminary hearing in Green Bay's United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

In June 2023, a woman in Texas reported her boyfriend had child pornography on his computer, according to a criminal complaint.

An investigator with Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio, Texas, found 20 to 30 pornographic images of the same child, along with sexually explicit conversations, shared through text messages and the messaging application Kik, the complaint says. The messages were sent between December 2021 and June 2022.

Investigators located Belgum by using the phone number associated with text messages and then confirmed her Kik username. In an interview at the Appleton Police Department Jan. 3, Belgum told investigators she began communicating with the Texas man through an online "fetish" social network, and admitted she took the images of the child and shared them with him, the complaint says.

If convicted, Belgum faces between 15 and 30 years in prison. She may also be fined up to $250,000, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

