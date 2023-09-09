What your appliances would say if they could talk

You’ve long feared that your laptop is watching you and Alexa is monitoring your every move. Now research by Which? appears to confirm that standard home appliances – from doorbells to washing machines and smart speakers – are gathering all kinds of information and feeding the data back to big tech firms. That’s one thing (let’s keep an eye on it) – but what if your appliances could talk? Here’s what we think they would say:

Your Doorbell

Nothing much to report apart from the rather revealing conversation the Whatsits had on the doorstep before your recent dinner party, when She expressed a strong wish that you had not made your special fish soup and He said, quote, “Let’s get out before She gets onto e-scooters”. Apart from that, we did record the useful evidence that the stand-in postman left a package without ringing. No doorbell ring. You are welcome.

Your Washing Machine

In spite of the “make sure it’s always a full load” conversation, the youngest has just put in three pairs of pants and a T-shirt for a three-hour wash. We recognise this as lazy young-adult behaviour but, actually, no one seems to know how to use us. We regularly see family members murmuring “which is the best one? Is it eco 40?” and everyone else winging it. Also (brace for bad news) someone included the “handwash only” sweater in the last load and it will now be the texture of cladding. On that subject, we sometimes get the youngest staring through the machine window at the clothes swishing round, wailing “oh God it’s in there!”

Your TV

Viewing is down since lockdown but still staggeringly high considering you people are meant to have jobs and lives. Typically there’s a lot of dipping in and out: you might watch an hour of an Andrew Tate documentary and then say… “Shall we just have a quick Would I Lie To You so we don’t go to bed depressed?” You like to watch things in blocks – Hijack, Fisk, Colin From Accounts, Catastrophe (again) – but you’re not always paying full attention because your phones (our number-one competitor) have learned how to distract you, even when the hijackers are storming the cockpit.

Smart Speakers

You only put on Chet Baker or Miles Davis when you’re setting the mood for other people. You listened, as predicted, to the new Rolling Stones track, Angry, last Thursday at exactly the same time as everyone else.

You play things like Pet Sounds to impress the kids’ friends and then, when they head out, you’re back to Elton and Creedence. If it’s a Friday night and it’s 12.45, Starman will be played followed by Wichita Lineman. You can set your watch by it.

The Kettle

For some reason I’m put on 70 per cent more than I’m used and frequently reboiled two or three times. Also, these days I pick up a lot of complaints about the unnecessarily loud noise I make (not my fault) along the lines of “I can’t hear you, THE KETTLE’S ON!” Something else worthy of note: the knob has fallen off my lid but people keep on using me, fully expecting to occasionally sustain a small steam burn, and they seem to think this sort of adds to the fun.

The Dishwasher

It’s always the man who does the thing they think makes the difference – removing rice grains from the arms – and it’s always the man who rejigs the position of the glasses (although he’s not putting anything in the correct place). It’s always the woman who says “Don’t put that in there, for God’s sake, look how much room it’s taking up!” Or: “You didn’t put it on properly! You have to press both and wait for it to stop flashing. How many times?” The woman doesn’t seem to respect Us in the way the man does.

What would your home appliances say if they could talk to you? Let us know in the comments

