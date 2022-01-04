Applicants sought for Citizens Police Academy

Jan. 4—The Joplin Police Department will offer its free 14-week Citizens Police Academy this spring.

The program is open to people who want to learn more about the police department. Topics to be covered include crime scene investigations, narcotics investigations, child abuse investigations, vehicle stops, SWAT operations and equipment, use of force tactics, building clearing, DWI enforcement and an introduction to the K9 unit.

Classes will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 3 through May 5. The class size is limited to approximately 25 participants.

An application can be submitted or printed from joplinpolice.org, under the "Events" tab. An application can also be obtained at the front desk of the Joplin Police Department at 303 E. Third St.

Details: lbaxter@joplinmo.org or 417-623-3131, ext 1632.