Applicants sought for Harford school board ethics panel

Dec. 19—By John Coffren — john.coffren@baltsun.com

December 19, 2023 at 5:30 a.m.

The Board of Education of Harford County is seeking applicants for its Ethics Panel. The panel reviews potential violations on the part of school employees or Board members, provides advisory opinions and reviews financial disclosure forms required to be filed.

Members serve for a term of five years and are appointed at staggered intervals. Members are appointed by the Board of Education and may serve two full terms. Ethics Panel members serve without compensation but are reimbursed for travel and other expenses related to their service.

Applicants should send a letter of interest accompanied by a biographical sketch by mail to Kimberly H. Neal, Esquire, General Counsel, Board of Education of Harford County, 102 S. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, Maryland, 21014; or by email to Diana.Rasinski@hcps.org. Applications must be received before close of business on Jan. 12.

For more information, contact Diana Rasinski, administrative support coordinator for legal counsel, at Diana.Rasinski@hcps.org.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—