The application period for LIHEAP benefits is underway. Here's what you need to know

With winter cold on the horizon, the Sangamon County Department of Community Resources and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity are encouraging eligible families to sign up for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides help paying for energy bills.

LIHEAP is a federal program that provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company. The program also helps with shut-off notices, the cost of propane if a tank is under 25%, not having a functioning furnace, or those who need help after buying a home.

A family of four could earn about $5,000 per month, or within 200% of the federal poverty level, to be eligible for LIHEAP services.

Money for the program comes from the federal government issued through individual states. Illinois is making $237 million available for the 2023 program year.

David MacDonna, executive director of the Department of Community Resources, said over 1,600 households in Sangamon County have applied for LIHEAP benefits since October.

He also noted the changes in the program for 2023. For instance, sign-up began in October rather than September as it had been in 2022.

In addition, the program reinstituted a pre-COVID tiered application process that allowed for people most in need of aid to sign up first.

"In October, we can serve seniors, those who are disabled or a family who has a child under the age of six," MacDonna said. "In November, it was people who were disconnected or had a disconnect notice. Starting Dec. 1, there are no priorities at all. As long as you are qualified by the income guidelines, we can assist you."

With the pandemic calming down, he said the agency can offer up to 72 in-person appointments a day. Sign up online at https://sangamoncountycommunityresources.as.me/ or at the Sangamon County Department of Community Resources office at 2833 South Grand Avenue East, Suite C100.

All appointments last 20 minutes and applicants should bring Social Security cards for everyone in the home, photo identification for everyone over the age of 18, anything that can prove income during a 30-day period, such as a bank statement, paycheck stub, or retirement income; a copy of a current electric bill and/or disconnect notice. If the applicant receives public assistance, from programs such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and/or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program a printout showing the amount is required.

Applicants also can sign up through DCEO at helpillinoisfamilies.com.

MacDonna said his agency works with just about every utility company in the area, from City Water, Light & Power and Ameren Illinois to smaller ones across the county. CWLP also encourages people to sign up for the LIHEAP program and also provides additional assistance through Project RELIEF, for customers facing potential cut-off.

CWLP spokesperson Amber Sabin said the program is a way to help low-income customers in conjunction with LIHEAP. Customers are encouraged to go through LIHEAP before working directly with CWLP.

"This is great because we want them to go through that program (LIHEAP) and then this gives additional funding beyond that," Sabin said.

Sign-up for Project RELIEF also began Dec. 1 for those making no more than 150% of the federal poverty guidelines and have exhausted all other forms of assistance. People interested in applying can call the Project RELIEF office at (217) 789-2414. Before being scheduled for an appointment with Fifth Street Renaissance, a local non-profit that helps administer the program, callers will be interviewed to determine if they meet the basic qualifications.

Sabin said applicants can get a $200 energy bill credit through Project RELIEF. CWLP customers help to fund the program through $1 donations on energy bills and through payroll deductions from city employees.

"To be able to have a bill credit to handle those bills during the holidays is very important," Sabin said. "There's a number of customers who could be in a situation where they've lost a job or need other assistance. Your monthly energy bill is something that doesn't go away...there's people always in need of these kinds of services."

In much the same manner, MacDonna said that his department was helping people through a hurdle.

"They need help with that utility bill and we're here to help them through that difficulty with hopes that they'll become self-sufficient in the future."

