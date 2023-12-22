Applications being accepted for Allen County cadet program

Dec. 21—LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff's Office has announced plans to continue its cadet program that was introduced earlier this year in partnership with Rhodes State College.

The program allows the sheriff's office to send future deputies to Rhodes State's Basic Police Officer Academy.

The program will provide the costs of tuition and equipment for each cadet and participants will receive full-time benefits and pay while enrolled in the academy. Upon successfully completing the program and obtaining certification from the Ohio Police Officers Training Academy, the individuals will be hired as full-time Allen County deputies.

Interested candidates may apply for the cadet program on the Allen County Sheriff's Office website at www.acso-oh.us no later than Feb. 5. Interviews will take place after the application is closed and selected candidates will begin police academy program in April.

Four candidates successfully completed the program's inaugural session in 2023 and are now serving as Allen County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to a press release.

Informational meetings about the program will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11 and Monday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day at Ohio Means Jobs Allen County, 951 Commerce Parkway, Lima.