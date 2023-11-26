Applications being taken for open Fremont city council seat

A decision to fill the Fremont city council seat vacated by councilman Justin Smith will be made on Tuesday.

Smith was appointed to the Sandusky County Board of Elections to fill the seat of Peg Rettig, who died Sept. 20. He stepped down from his council position at the end of the Nov. 2 meeting, effective Nov. 3, to avoid any possibility of a conflict of interest.

The Sandusky County Republican Party is seeking applicants for the vacant Fremont city council seat for Ward 1, with a vote to take place on who will fill it set for Nov. 28.

Smith first won the council seat in the 2017 election, and was reelected in 2021.

He is also the chair of the Sandusky County Republican Central Committee.

“We are taking letters and resumes until Nov. 27, from individuals who live in Ward 1, who are registered Republicans,” Smith said.

The city council term would end in 2025.

“Whoever is appointed would have to run for reelection in 2025. My term ends on Dec. 31, 2025,” Smith said.

As of Nov. 20, there was one application submitted.

The Fremont Ward 1 Republican Central Committee will be deciding who is appointed.

“The three members will vote on Nov. 28. I am one of the three,” Smith said. “I assume that it will be a pretty quick meeting, depending on who seeks it, and we will make our decision.”

“It’s been a blessing to serve Fremont, and whoever is my replacement, I wish them well,” Smith added.

rlapointe@gannett.com

419-332-2674

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Search on for Fremont city council replacement for Smith