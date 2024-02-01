Applications are due today for Swansea police chief job. Who will be town's next top cop?

SWANSEA — Today is the deadline for applying to be the town's next chief of police.

Chief of Police Marc Haslam announced this past December his intent to retire after almost three years on the job and 27 years with the Swansea Police Department. Town Administrator Mallory Aronstein said she would like to have a new chief on the job within a few weeks after Haslam's retirement in early March.

While she would not say on Wednesday — one day before the deadline — how many had already applied for the job, she said there were applicants from both within and from outside the Swansea Police Department. She said she is confident lieutenants Patrick Mooney and Mark Foley can capably lead the department between Haslam's retirement and the start date for a new chief.

“We have a great department,” she said. “They help [citizens] to sleep at night.”

Aronstein said she will sift through the full list of applicants to reduce the field to the most outstanding candidates. The Board of Selectmen ultimately choose the next chief from a field further narrowed, through assessments, to probably two or three. The board could also vote to not hire any of the final candidates, restarting the process.

At the Dec. 12 Board of Selectmen meeting, Haslam counted his desire for more family time as one of the motivating factors behind his choice to retire.

Aronstein said that Haslam was her first appointee after being named town administrator. At the Selectmen's meeting, she said Haslam was a trendsetter, noting the police department's use of body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras.

“I'm a little disappointed we won't have him any longer,” she said. “It's a hard job. Some people think it's a cushy job. It isn't. It's a stress on families.”

Selectman Chairman Christopher R. Carreiro has thanked Haslam for his service and said he understands the need to prioritize family. Vice-chairman Robert Medeiros said he hopes the next chief can continue Haslam's legacy. Selectman Steven H. Kitchin said the accreditations, personnel and reputation of the Swansea Police Department have been due in large part to Haslam's leadership.

After serving as a reserve officer with the Somerset Police Department, Haslam in 1997 was appointed as a full-time patrolman in Swansea. He rose to detective in 2003 and earned commendations for his work with the regional drug task force. He made sergeant in 2012 and lieutenant in 2016, the same year he became the department's executive officer.

