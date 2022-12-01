Applications for jobless benefits decline last week

FILE - Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. On Thursday the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
MATT OTT
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits came back down last week, hovering near levels suggesting the U.S. labor market has been largely unaffected by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

Applications for jobless aid fell to 225,000 for the week ending Nov. 26, a decline of 16,000 from the previous week's 241,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out week-to-week swings, inched up by 1,750 to 227,000.

Applications for unemployment benefits are a proxy for layoffs, and viewed with other employment data, shows that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment, despite an economy with some glaring weaknesses.

To combat inflation that hit four-decade highs earlier this year, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate six times since March. The housing market has buckled under the strain of mortgage rates that have more than doubled from a year ago. Many economists expect the United States to slip into a recession next year with more Fed rate hikes expected to increase borrowing costs and slow economic activity.

Early this month, the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by another 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year. Its key rate now stands in a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would push interest rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period until inflation was under control. Powell did add that the size and pace of those increases could be scaled back from the jumbo three-quarters of a point increases the Fed made at its last four meetings.

In spite of persistent inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, U.S. employers added 261,000 jobs last month and are creating an average of nearly 407,000 a month this year. That pace would make 2022 the second-best year for hiring — after 2021 — in government records going back to 1940. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. The unemployment rate is 3.7%, a couple of ticks above a half-century low.

The government issues its November jobs report on Friday.

New weekly applications for unemployment benefits have been extremely low early this year -- staying below 200,000 for much of February, March and April. They began to tick up in late spring and hit 261,000 in mid-July before trending lower again.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 1.61 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Nov. 19, up 57,000 from the week before.

The tech and real estate sectors have been outliers in an otherwise robust employment market, with Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, DoorDash, Redfin and Compass all announcing significant layoffs in recent months.

Recommended Stories

  • Weekend Planner: Feeling festive

    It's December so that mean's Heather Abraham's weekend planner is full of holiday cheer!

  • The Fed doesn't know when inflation will stop being a problem, and it means interest rates could stay high for 'some time,' Powell says

    "It will take substantially more evidence" for the Fed to be sure inflation is declining, Powell said. But it's still possible to avoid a recession.

  • Fed won't crash economy with interest-rate hikes: Powell

    "We might get rid of inflation, but at a very high human cost," Powell said at the Brookings Institution in Washington, in response to a question from a JP Morgan economist about if he would take a "shock and awe" approach to rate hikes. "I think we are in a position where the right thing to do is to move really quickly as we have, and now slow down and get to that place where we think we need to be, and by the way, there's high uncertainty around that."

  • Kenya's Ruto launches flagship credit scheme for poor

    Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday launched a low-interest credit scheme to boost financial access for the country's poorest citizens, fulfilling a key campaign promise made to voters.

  • U.S. recession 'very likely', soft landing 'wishful thinking' -wealth advisor

    STORY: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday (Nov. 30) about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labor market. Investors will be looking for clues about when the Fed will slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • The Stock Market Keeps Going Up. How to Protect Yourself From Another Drop.

    The traditional defensive companies in the market are those whose day-to-day businesses aren’t affected by changes in gross domestic product, interest rates, or market fluctuations. Think of sectors like consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities. A 13% surge in the S&P 500 in just six weeks raises the bar for investors, making additional short-term gains less likely.

  • New version of 'The Wiz' to tour and end up on Broadway

    A new production of “The Wiz” is heading out on a national tour next year before following the yellow brick road to Broadway, with its director hoping the show becomes a “touchstone for a new generation.” Director Schele Williams tells The Associated Press that it's a very personal musical for her, creating possibilities in her mind as a girl when she saw it.

  • GA Dem Party Chair: Walker's 'disturbing behavior' prove he's 'not ready' for Senate

    Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss the enthusiasm among Georgia Democratic voters to defeat Trump-backed Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

  • Aurora cop found guilty of violating court order

    A Denver judge on Tuesday found an Aurora police detective guilty of knowingly violating a court order and sentenced her to 12 months probation with domestic violence evaluation and treatment

  • Iran fans divided in World Cup match against US

    While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

  • 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat once again available with a stick

    The six-speed manual transmission is making a comeback for the Dodge Challenger Hellcat's final model year on the market.

  • In another shift, Beijing will allow low-risk COVID patients to isolate at home: report

    China is showing further signs of easing its strict zero COVID policy that has caused unrest in major cities. In Beijing, officials will let those infected patients who are low risk to quarantine at home for a week, rather than in a government center, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. China has required anyone with any degree of COVID to stay at those sites to cut transmission. The first signs of the shift have been seen in the heavily populated Chaoyang district, home to foreign embassies and

  • GOP to grill Biden judicial nominees on Second Amendment, allowing ‘dangerous’ criminals out on bail

    The Senate will hold a hearing Wednesday to examine Biden's judicial nominees, some of which will face GOP criticism for their soft-on-crime track records.

  • ‘Black Panther 2’ Star Tenoch Huerta Denies His ‘Bulge’ Was Edited Out Of Movie

    Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta has responded to claims about his bulge following a viral tweet claiming that it was edited out of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Mexican actor starred in the movie as Namor, King of the underwater nation Talokan. His character was one of the first batches of super-powered beings brought to life […]

  • Musk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Neuralink Corp. aims to start putting its coin-sized computing brain implant into human patients within six months, the company announced at an event at its Fremont, Calif. headquarters on Wednesday evening.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remai

  • CNN informs employees that layoffs are under way - memo

    Licht said CNN would notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of its paid contributors on Wednesday and the impacted employees on Thursday, according to the memo. "I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain," Licht wrote. The job cuts have been anticipated and come at a time when companies are looking to rein in costs and trim their headcount to brace for an economic slowdown.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse is 'not the majority of what we're doing'

    Zuckerberg said less than 20% of Meta's investments go toward its metaverse division, saying people can debate whether that's "too much for this bet."

  • China launches elderly vaccination drive but health fears linger

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -As China works to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates among its elderly, essential if the country is to open up again and live with COVID, many older people remain fearful that the treatment will make them sick. "If I were fit for vaccination, I would definitely get it," said Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old retiree in Shanghai. Shanghai resident Yang Zhijie, 76, said she was scared of being vaccinated.

  • Senate approves same-sex marriage bill after rejecting Lankford amendment

    Both of Oklahoma's senators voted against the same-sex marriage bill, which garnered support from a dozen Republicans.

  • U.S. economy faces a ‘challenging first half’ in 2023, strategist says

    Verdence Capital Advisors Chief Investment Officer Megan Horneman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. GDP growth, Fed Chair Powell signaling a slower pace for rate hikes, inflation, investor sentiment, and the outlook for a recession.