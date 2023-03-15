Applications for Lodi council seat to be posted Friday

Mar. 15—Applications for the vacant District 4 seat on the Lodi City Council previously held by Shakir Khan will be posted on www.lodi.gov by 5 p.m. Friday.

The council held a special meeting to discuss the process for appointing a new council member at the LOEL Senior Center Tuesday morning, and the deadline to submit applications will be 5 p.m. March 25, giving prospective candidates one week to throw their hat in the ring.

City manager Steve Schwabauer said applications will only be accepted online through the city's website, and council members will be able to review them as they are submitted.

He said the city clerk's office will verify each applicant's voter registration and let the council know who qualified for interviews by the end of the day on March 27.

A special meeting will be held at the LOEL Senior Center on March 29 at 7 p.m. to interview applicants.

During the interviews, each council member will ask individual candidates a maximum of four questions, depending on how many people apply.

Schwabauer said when Bob Johnson was appointed to his council seat in 1998, a total of 19 residents applied.

The council is scheduled to select its new District 4 representative during an April 5 meeting at Carnegie Forum.

Alex Aliferis was the only resident to speak during the special meeting's public comment period, and said the city needs to make the application process available to the public.

He added that candidates should be asked about their ethics as well.

"It seems like our society lacks morals, values ethics and principles," he said. "That is a core issue we're facing right now. (Khan) should have never been seated in 2020. He was charged with a crime in 2020. Some serious stuff, but of course he denies it. But it's a reflection of our society. We need to get back to having morals, values, ethics and principles. That should be a core question (in the interviews)."

Schwabauer said the city will post information on its social media pages, including www.facebook.com/CityofLodi, and a public notice will be listed in the News-Sentinel later this week.

Addressing Aliferis' concerns about ethics, Schwabauer said the city has several ethical principles that define council service that are posted at Carnegie Forum.

"(Council members) also have the requirements of the Fair Political Practices Act, Government Code 1090, and a series of other ethical laws that you're all required to comply with that are imposed on us by state law," he said. "You don't sign them, you are required to be trained in them, and it doesn't matter if you sign them, they're applied to you and you're trained on that."

Councilman Alan Nakanishi suggested including questions on the application asking candidates if they've ever been indicted on criminal charges, convicted of a crime or have had to register as a sex offender.

He also suggested candidates be asked if they were registered to vote in 2020 and 2022.

"How do we know that when they give us an answer, it's true? That's a concern of mine," he said. "We have all these good questions, but we don't know who they are. They answer the questions, and we're supposed to take them at face value. It's important that we know this person."

Schwabauer said state law establishes what applicants can be asked during an interview, and for most positions, questions regarding criminal history are not allowed.

He said staff will have to research what can and cannot be asked of potential council candidates.

"We can do criminal background checks in safety sensitive positions," he said. "But we can't do a criminal background check for the council, because you're not voted in by (staff), you're elected by the people."

Aliferis' and Nakanishi's concerns about ethics, criminal background and voter registration are in reference to Khan, who was arrested last month on voter fraud charges related to the 2020 election.

He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail the morning of Feb. 16 on suspicion of causing or procuring false voter registration, submission of fraudulent registration to Secretary of State, false nomination or declaration of candidacy, and fraudulently casting votes.

Mayor Mikey Hothi visited Khan in jail, suggesting he resign immediately. The mayor then drafted a hand-written resignation letter that both men signed.

City officials told the News-Sentinel the following day that Khan's resignation had been accepted. His profile at www.lodi.gov had been removed, and the text "Resignation received February 16, 2023" replaced his photograph.

Khan called Hothi minutes after his resignation to rescind his decision.

He and his attorney, N. Allen Sawyer, insist the resignation is not valid and have threatened the city with legal action in federal court.