Applications are now open for the 2024-25 Martha Schofield Scholarship

Jan. 26—Applications are available for the 2024-2025 Martha Schofield Scholarship.

The Schofield Scholarship honors high-achieving students of color who have a demonstrated financial need and who have graduated from an Aiken County Public School District High School. Applicants must also be the direct descendant of an alumna or employee of Martha Schofield High School.

Martha Schofield, a Quaker abolitionist who came to the South to educate freed slaves, opened Schofield Normal and Industrial School in 1868. In 1950 it became part of the Aiken County School District and was renamed Martha Schofield High School. Today, it is Schofield Middle School.

One of the 2023 scholarship recipients, Morgan Thompson, is now in her freshman year of college and is attending the University of South Carolina in Columbia. "It benefitted me because it helped pay for the costs of college," said Thompson of the $2,600 that she received for the school year. "It meant a lot. I'm really appreciative."

Funding for the scholarship comes from the Friends Fiduciary Corporation based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the award amount given each year varies depending on the number of scholarship winners.

Scholarship committee member Kim Ray said that the ideal applicant is a high achieving student who participates in extracurriculars and is involved with their community.

"Those are the kinds of students we want to see applying for this scholarship," she said. "We're very interested in them, because we know when they go to college... they're going to be able to be successful."

Ray said that students are encouraged to reapply for the scholarship each year as they progress through college. "As long as they're doing well, we're going to continue to fund them," said Ray. "Especially if we see that they're juniors and seniors, and they're close to getting out, we certainly don't want to deny them the help that they need, so they can complete their education without going into debt."

Ray talked about the rewarding aspects of her position: "Seeing these students graduate college and go on to work in the world and be successful individuals, that's absolutely the best part."

Applications are available through the Aiken County High School Scholarship database and at 223 Park Ave. S.E.. Applications must be postmarked by March 8, 2024, for consideration. For more information, call 803-648-0797 ext. 1.