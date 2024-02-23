Applications now open for 2024 Century Farm Program

Feb. 22—BEMIDJI — Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are eligible to apply for the 2024 Century Farm Program.

Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the Century Farm Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state, a release said.

According to the release, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.

Family farms are recognized as Century Farms when they meet three requirements. The farm must be at least 100 years old according to authentic land records, in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required) and at least 50 acres and currently involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by State Fair Board of Managers President Wally Wichmann, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Dan Glessing and Gov. Tim Walz will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.

Applications are available online at

mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition;

at

fbmn.org;

by calling the State Fair at

(651) 288-4400;

or at statewide county extension. The submission deadline is Monday, March 4. Recipients will be announced in the spring. Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Information on the Century Farm Program will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. A Century Farm database is also available at

fbmn.org.