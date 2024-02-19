Applications open for $1,000 Central IL communications scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mid-Illinois Communications Association (MICA) has opened applications for the 2024 MICA Scholarship for college students majoring in communications, journalism, public relations, or related fields.

The $1,000 scholarship also accepts applications from students studying marketing, design, videography, and photography.

Eligibility requirements include:

Must be a college junior, senior, or graduate student.

Must be from Central Illinois or attend school in Central Illinois.

Must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Must have a relevant background of educational work and extracurricular or job activities that demonstrate a commitment to a professional career in communications.

Applicants are asked to submit two references, a maximum 500-word essay, at least three work examples or links, and an official college transcript.

“We are excited to continue our tradition of supporting aspiring communicators through our annual scholarship program,” MICA President Brandy Renfro said. “This scholarship not only provides financial assistance but also acknowledges the dedication and potential of students committed to pursuing careers in communications.”

To apply for the 2024 MICA Scholarship, visit www.midilcommunications.org/education-scholarship. Deadline is March 1.

