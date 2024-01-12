Applications open for Beltrami Electric's annual Washington Youth Tour

Jan. 11—BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative is accepting applications from eligible high school juniors to attend the 58th annual Washington, D.C., Youth Tour set for June 18-23.

"Each year, rural electric cooperatives across the nation sponsor roughly 1,900 students on the Rural Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.," a release said. "This unique trip gives young people the opportunity to watch history come alive, explore museums, memorials, and monuments, make friendships that will last a lifetime, and be part of a group that has more than 50,000 alumni in every walk of life, including U.S. Senators and CEOs."

The Youth Tour program continues to foster the grassroots spirit of the rural electric cooperatives by demonstrating to high school juniors and seniors how our government works and what the electric cooperative business model is all about, the release said.

"In a time when energy is at the forefront of our nation's issues, this is a great opportunity to have a hand in the creation of electric cooperative advocates," the release added.

Beltrami Electric's winner will travel with approximately 40 Minnesota teens sponsored by other rural electric cooperatives to Washington.

To qualify, applicants must be high school juniors whose parent/guardian is a member of Beltrami Electric Cooperative. Students can apply online at

beltramielectric.com/youth-tour-washington-dc

.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 23. For questions, contact Angela Lyseng at

(218) 444-3689

or

alyseng@beltramielectric.com.