Applications open for crime-reducing microgrants in Fayetteville

Applications are now live for Fayetteville residents and groups to apply for microgrants to help reduce crime in their areas.

Throughout May, anyone with an idea that could help reduce crime in Fayetteville can apply for a microgrant from the city.

In November, the Fayetteville City Council allocated $250,000 to fund microgrants that promote community safety. In April, city staff presented a strategy of awarding up to $1,500 for groups and $5,000 to nonprofits who submit plans that can help prevent violent crime in Fayetteville.

To be eligible, the organizations and groups must have an annual operating budget of less than $100,000 and cannot be for-profit enterprises.

“This is a community initiative,” said Police Chief Gina Hawkins during the City Council meeting Monday. “They have the idea, they have the game plan, they have the program, and they grow this.”

Ideas for projects can fit into six categories: conflict resolution and mediation, community crime prevention, opportunities for youth and families, family stability, upward mobility, and implicit bias and diversity.

Examples include gun intervention strategies, anti-harassment and anti-bullying training, music classes, nutrition and food security projects, restorative justice programs, and access to affordable housing projects.

Chris Cauley, director of economic and community development, said he expected every community watch group to receive a microgrant.

Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram liked the ideas, especially affordable housing projects, but wanted more emphasis on crime reduction. “I think I just wanted to really focus on crime,” she said. “Some of these categories get a little far away from that, but I understand they’re connected at the same time.”

Hawkins responded that the microgrants were trying to target the “root causes” of crime.

City staff members, who will score applications on a 100-point scale, will prioritize the 28314, 28305, 28303 and 28301 ZIP codes and the components of inclusivity, collaboration, resourcefulness and innovation.

To receive the highest scores, applicants must include budgets, program actions and measurable outcomes in their submissions.

Hawkins said that measurable impact could take six months to two years to determine.

Once scored, the application will go before a special committee made up of five members from the Fayetteville Redevelopment Commission, Citizen Police Advisory Board, Human Relations Commission, Cumberland County Schools and the mental health field. The City Council did not specify how it would determine the mental health representative on Monday.

The City Council only approved the makeup of the committee on Monday. It did not approve the specific individuals who would serve on the committee.

Applications for the grants started on May 2 and will last through May 29. To find the application and videos explaining the application process, visit fayettevillenc.gov/microgrants.

Paying for projects with bonds

In addition, the City Council approved an application to the Local Government Commission, asking for authorization for several bond referendums.

A bond referendum is a vote on the ballot that allows residents to decide if its local government can raise funds through the sale of long-term borrowing methods called bonds.

“Without a funding source or an infusion of cash, there is no ability that we have at the moment to cover these expenditures,” said City Manager Doug Hewett during the May 2 meeting.

Possible expenditures included new fire stations, an emergency call center, sidewalk replacements and a bike plan.

On May 2, the City Council decided to ask for at the most $60 million for public safety, $25 million for infrastructure and $12 million for housing. It did not decide which projects this money would potentially fund.

With an overall price tag of $97 million, residents would need to spend around $80 each per year more in taxes, according to Assistant City Manager Jay Toland. That increase would start next year, if supported by voters.

These referendums will be on the November ballots, if the LGC approves the city’s application. The LGC is expected to discuss the application in September or October.

On Monday, the City Council also received an update on a 2015 bond referendum for parks and recreation projects.

These projects include:

Bill Crisp Senior Center: budget of $8.3 million, expected completion date of July

Senior Center East: budget of $6.2 million, expected completion date of May 2023

McArthur Road Sports Complex: budget of $3.6 million, expected completion date of January 2024

Tennis Center: budget of $6 million, expected completion date of August 2023

Dorothy Gilmore Recreation Center: budget of $875,000, expected completion date of February 2023

Mable C. Smith Park: budget of $756,600, expected completion date of October 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park: budget of $100,000, currently in planning phase with unspecified completion date

Cape Fear River Park: budget of $2.4 million, currently in planning phase with unspecified completion date

Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Jensen called every project within this bond “a home-run.”

“We are going to keep pushing, making sure we do these projects on time and on budget,” she said.

