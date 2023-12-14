Applications open for Indiana Senate Page Program

Dec. 14—STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2024 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).

Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 tour Indiana's Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.

"The Senate Page Program offers students the chance to witness how state government works in a unique learning environment supplemental to the classroom," Leising said. "I encourage students to apply and look forward to meeting Senate pages from our communities at the Statehouse during the 2024 legislative session."

The Senate Page Program begins in January and runs through February. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays.

Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early.

For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Page-Program.

Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties. — Information provided