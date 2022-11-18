Applications open for New London Youth Police Academy

Nov. 17—NEW LONDON — The city police department is accepting applications for its free Youth Citizens' Police Academy program starting in the new year.

The program is designed to provide youth ages 13-17 with a close-up look at law enforcement, according to a news release. The free 10-week program runs from Jan. 11 through March 22 and is open on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The goal of our Youth Citizens' Police Academy program is to provide our youth greater opportunity to interact with members of our agency and gain a broader understanding of law enforcement," said the release.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn what it is like to be a police officer by participating in scenarios, learning about crime investigations, observing displays of departmental equipment, processing staged crime scenes, dusting for fingerprints, learning about weapon safety, stranger danger, internet safety and receiving information on departmental programs. All attendees will have the opportunity to attempt a physical agility course as well.

The department asks applicants to be sure they are able to commit to the academy schedule prior to submitting an application. Classes meet on Wednesdays between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Applications must be received by 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. First preference will be given to New London residents. Applications are available on the police department's Facebook page and at the police department.