Applications open for NEOMED's MEDCAMP

Northeast Ohio Medical University’s MEDCAMP program is accepting applications from undergraduate students, including those who new to the school in Fall 2024.

The MEDCAMP, in its 34th year, will run July 11-13. Participants receive hands-on experiences in bio-medical science workshops, including research and clinical problem-solving, and an introduction to the fields of clinical medicine. Participants join physicians, College of Medicine students, faculty and researchers in activities.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent by July 11. They also must be enrolled at a college or university and entering their first, second or third year. Participants must reside or attend school in Portage, Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, Trumbull or Wayne counties. All students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Tuition for the three-day experience is $175. A limited number of tuition waivers are available. All meals are provided, and participants are transported by bus to a Kent State University dormitory for overnight accommodations.

Information and applications can be obtained at neomed.edu/medcamp or 330-325-6580. Application deadline is April 26.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: NEOMED opens applications for MEDCAMP program