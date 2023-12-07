Applications open for Senate Page Program

Dec. 6—The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2024 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute.

Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 tour Indiana's Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.

"As a new senator, I am looking forward to meeting with students from Senate District 38 and teaching them about the legislative process," Goode said. "The Senate Page Program gives young Hoosiers a unique, firsthand look at their state government, which is why I encourage any eligible students to apply. I had the opportunity to serve as a page with the Indiana Senate when I was a young man, and it was a truly inspiring experience for me."

The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through February. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early.

For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Page-Program.