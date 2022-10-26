Applications open to serve on Pflugerville Teen Court

The city of Pflugerville is accepting applications for teens to serve in its 2023 Teen Court.

The application is only open to students currently enrolled in high school grades 9-12. The teen court meets on the second Thursday of each month from January through May 2023.

The deadline for the application closes Dec. 8. The first meeting of the court will take place on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

Once in the court, participants will work with Presiding Judge Farren Sheeha and court staff, participating in actual Class C misdemeanor cases of other teens, the city said in a news release.

The Pflugerville Teen Court gives teens an opportunity to learn and participate in the Municipal Court process.

“The Court is a great opportunity for any teen interested in exploring or pursuing a career in law, law enforcement or criminal justice,” Sheehan said. “The Teen Court is a diversion program that holds juvenile offenders responsible for their behavior while also providing a potential for a more positive experience within the judicial system."

Teen courts provide a voluntary alternative to traditional adjudication and sentencing for juveniles in municipal or justice courts. It is a diversion program which, once completed, results in the dismissal of the charge through participation and community service. It is offered on a case-by-case basis by the judge, and once offered, participation is entirely voluntary, according to the release.

