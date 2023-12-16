Applications open for spots on Salem's revenue task force

Salem City Council meets to discuss agenda items on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at City Hall in Salem, Ore.

Salem is accepting applications for its 2024 Revenue Task Force to help find solutions to the city's revenue shortfall.

The task force will explore ways to fund essential community services, which could include increased fees or service-specific levies, such as a public safety levy or a library levy.

"The City has relied on cost reductions, deferring ongoing needs, reducing services, and foregoing long‐term investments to maintain compliance with financial policies and fiscally responsible operations," city officials said. "Even with these actions and the one-time infusion of millions in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the costs to provide ongoing services are greater than the revenues received to support those services, and costs are escalating at a faster rate."

The failure of the payroll tax during the November election spurred the need for the task force. The tax, which would have generated $27.9 million annually for fire, police and homelessness services, was resoundingly defeated by voters.

Leaders said they are tasked with either making significant cuts or finding new revenue. Separate from the task force, interim budget committee meetings will soon begin to address cuts to be made in the existing budget.

The application process for the 2024 Revenue Task Force is open now and will close on Jan. 4.

City officials said they are seeking participants broadly representative of the community.

"Bring your life experience and willingness to work in a group, interacting respectfully with people of diverse experience," city staff said in the announcement.

This includes a mix of business owners and residents with varying ages, experiences, ethnicities and backgrounds. Desired representation outlined by Salem City Council included two representatives from each ward, a Chamber of Commerce representative, a Salem 350 representative, a Latino Business Alliance representative and a city employee union representative.

To reduce barriers to participation, the city will provide a per-meeting stipend of $100 to be spent at the member’s discretion for purposes of supporting participation, which could include child care or transportation.

Task force members must opt-in to receive the stipend.

The city will not provide child care, but task force meetings will be family-friendly and open to those with caregiving responsibilities.

According to the task force charter, it will be comprised of 20 to 30 members, with at least two alternates appointed by city council.

Members will be appointed through the city’s standard boards and commissions appointment process.

The task force is expected to meet between six and 12 times from January to July 2024.

More information is available online at 2024 Revenue Task Force Information.

Those interested can use the English application or the Spanish application.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Applications open for spots on Salem's revenue task force