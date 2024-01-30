Applications still being accepted for heating assistance program

Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission 2023-2024 Winter Crisis Program runs through March 31. It is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a utility and/or bulk fuel service for those meeting the program eligibility requirements.

Appointments can be made by calling the automated appointment line at 419-718-0047 or online at app.capappointments.com. Ohio Heartland CAC will give clients a choice of an in-person interview or phone interview.

OHCAC has a morning call-in policy. Customers who are shut off currently need to call their local county CAC Office. Electric or gas customers must be in a shut off situation. Bulk fuel, wood, coal or heating oil customers must have less than 25% of the fuel source on hand. Call-In customers will be served daily in the mornings, meeting the 2023-2024 winter crisis program guidelines with all required documentation.

Eligible applicant’s total household income must be at or below 175% of the 2023 federal poverty guidelines.

