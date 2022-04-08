Applied Blockchain Files for $60M Nasdaq IPO

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

Enterprise blockchain firm Applied Blockchain filed to sell $60 million of shares in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

  • Applied Blockchain is offering about 3.2 million shares at an estimated mean price of $18.54, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Friday.

  • The firm intends to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker "APLD."

  • Applied Blockchain, which builds data centers to host bitcoin mining operations, is currently traded on the OTC Pink, the lowest tier of the OTC Markets exchanges for trading over-the-counter stocks.

  • The company plans to use the money to secure sites for new co-hosting facilities, to develop those facilities and to enter into energy service agreements, among other uses, it said in the filing.

  • The London-based firm built its first center in North Dakota, which was providing 55MW of energy to customers as of early February. In November 2021, it agreed to develop a 200MW wind-powered facility in Texas.

  • Applied Blockchain has previously raised about $4.6 million in funding, according to Crunchbase, with energy giant Shell among its backers.

  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 485,436 (15%) of the offered common stock at the public offering price.

Read more: Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Upsizes Its IPO, Valuing Company at $1.5B


