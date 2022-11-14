Applied Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APLD) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Applied Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APLD) future prospects. Applied Blockchain, Inc. designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. The US$217m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$22m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Applied Blockchain's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Applied Blockchain is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$51m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 111% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Applied Blockchain given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

